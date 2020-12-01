Four police officers who were placed on administrative leave with pay following a shooting death in Tamuning are scheduled to return to duty this week, but Guam Police Department management has yet to determine whether they will return to patrol duties.

“I’ll speak to Internal Affairs and the operations bureau chief to determine where would be most appropriate to put them when they return,” said Police Chief Steve Ignacio.

On Nov. 3, officers responded to a theft complaint at an apartment on Benito Street in Tamuning.

Officers reportedly spotted two people inside a parked car that had been reported stolen.

Ignacio previously stated the driver accelerated, struck a marked patrol car and another vehicle in the parking lot before police opened fire.

Officers fired dozens of rounds resulting in the death of Xavier Tedtaotao, 42, and injuring his wife, Viki Ann, who sustained at least eight gunshot wounds, according to Tedtaotao’s family.

Ignacio could not speak to the status of the ongoing administrative and criminal investigation because the Office of the Attorney General has taken the lead on those investigations.

Carol Anderson, the mother of Xavier Anderson Tedtaotao said in a previous interview she has not been allowed to see his body.

Geraldine Tedtaotao, Xavier Tedtaotao’s sister, also said, “Nobody deserves to die like that. It hurts that we lost our baby brother due to the stupidity of them shooting. Why did they have to shoot so many times?”

Xavier Tedtaotao was among the suspects arrested in May 2019 in connection with the armed robbery of two tourists at an East Hagåtña pavilion and the roadside armed robbery of a local resident in Tamuning, according to Post files.

He was convicted of robbing a woman and her daughter near the Two Lovers Point sign in 2017.