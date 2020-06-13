4 Guam beaches not safe

The results of 42 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday identified the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Nimitz Beach;

• Togcha Beach by the cemetery;

• Hagåtña Bayside Park; and

• Talofofo Bay.

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea, according to Guam EPA. It may also result in more serious illnesses, such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water, the agency added.