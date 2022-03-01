4 Guam contractors recognized for quality work

Four Guam construction companies recently received the Accredited Quality Contractor designation from the Associated Builders and Contractors, according to a Guam Contractors Association press release.

The four companies are Black Construction Corp., Core Tech International Inc., IAN Corp., and Pacific Federal Management.

GCA is an affiliate chapter of ABC.

Launched in 1993, ABC’s AQC program provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas of corporate responsibility: quality, safety, talent management, craft and management education, and community relations and diversity.

“By becoming an Accredited Quality Contractor, Black Construction Corporation, IAN Corporation, Core Tech International Inc. and Pacific Federal Management’s leadership commitment to corporate and community service excellence is clear,” said GCA President James Martinez.

“The leadership of these four companies helps drive world-class safety performance, workforce development, diversity and quality construction on Guam. The Guam Contractors Association is proud to have four of its members achieve this national recognition and designation as an Accredited Quality Contractor.”

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

(Daily Post Staff)