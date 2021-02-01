Four Harvest Christian Academy seniors have been named 2021 candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program:

• Sebastian Castro, the son of Dr. Jerry Castro and Lucy Castro.

• Ji Hong Cha, the son of Moon Hee Cha and In Cha.

• Jungmin Han, the son of Gwiwon Son and Yongsun Han.

• Analina Koh, the daughter of Wai Kay Wong and Choon Soong Koh.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students. The Harvest candidates make up four of the eight candidates on Guam.

Each student will now compete for a place as a finalist.

"Harvest is extremely proud of all the accomplishments of our seniors," the school announced in a press release.