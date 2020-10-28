4 Judiciary employees test positive for COVID-19

Four Judiciary of Guam employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the court system.

The Judiciary has implemented and continues to diligently implement, conduct and comply with Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and protocols, the Judiciary stated in a press release.

The release doesn't note when the employees tested positive.

The Judiciary continues working to prevent and avoid potential workplace exposure, the Judiciary stated in the release, including sanitizing and scrubbing all of its facilities on a daily basis.

Employees and all court patrons are required to be screened by marshals prior to entry, which includes a temperature check and screening questions. Additionally, all court patrons and employees within the Judiciary facilities are also required at all times to wear a mask or face covering and stay at least six feet apart from each other.