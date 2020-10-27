4 Judiciary of Guam employees test positive for COVID-19

There are four Judiciary of Guam employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the Judiciary has and continues to diligently implement, conduct and comply with Guam Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention notification of exposure guidelines and protocols.

The press release doesn't note when the employees tested positive.

The Judiciary continues working to prevent and avoid a potential workplace exposure, the release states.

The Judiciary sanitizes and scrubs all of its facilities on a daily basis. Judiciary employees and all court patrons are required to be screened by the Judiciary's Marshals prior to entry - which includes the taking of temperature and the answering of screening questions. Additionally, all court patrons and employees within the Judiciary facilities are also required at all times to wear a mask/face covering and stay at least six feet apart from each other