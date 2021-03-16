4 men arrested for alleged illegal hunting, fishing

Conservation officers with the Department of Agriculture's Law Enforcement Section arrested four men on suspicion of fishing in a marine preserve and illegal hunting activities.

On March 12, conservation officers along with civilian volunteer conservation officer reservists arrested two men who allegedly were found using prohibited lights for hunting and illegally possessing firearms.

The team of conservation officers were on night enforcement in the Dandan, Malojloj, area when they saw spotlighting activity. The officers saw a vehicle exiting a trail and conducted a stop, according to a press release.

Vincent A. Flores, 38, and Joshua K. Terlaje, 36, both from Malojloj, were arrested on suspicion of the following violations: protection of wild animals; use of artificial light prohibited; illegal possession of a firearm; and no firearm identification.

Flores also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, the release stated.

Marine enforcement

At about 9:47 p.m. on March 13, conservation officers were on marine enforcement patrol at the Achang Reef Flat Marine Preserve Area, according to a press release.

They found two men who allegedly were illegally fishing. A total of 30 assorted reef fish and miscellaneous fishing paraphernalia were confiscated.

Timo Timothy, 30, from Inarajan, and Rickson Chol, 37, from Asan were arrested.

Conservation officers patrol the Marine Preserve Areas to protect fish habitats and Guam's natural resources. There are seasons when fishermen can obtain permits for certain types of fish, such as mañahak, ti'ao, atulai, and i'e. They can only be fished using a hook and line or a talåya.