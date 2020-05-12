4 men injured when steel wall collapses

Four men were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital when a steel wall collapsed at the LMS lot across from the Micronesia Mall in Dededo this morning.

Three are LMS personnel and one is a Customs officer.

At 9:43 a.m. the Guam Fire Department's Rescue, Engine, Medic, and Advanced Life Support units responded to the Landscape Management Systems lot across from the Micronesia Mall for a reported industrial accident.

Of the four men who were injured, three were trapped after an 8'×20' steel wall inside a shipping container fell over during an inspection, according to the Guam Fire Department.

All three were extricated using Jaws of Life and airbags and transported to GRMC.

All were conscious and alert, in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing.

#guam #postguam