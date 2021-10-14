Three more deaths have been linked to SARS-CoV-2, including a 4-month-old baby.

The infant was brought to the hospital on Oct. 13 where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He is the island's 220th COVID-19 related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 221st COVID-19-related fatality, was a 64-year-old man who died at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 14, 2021. He was vaccinated and had other health conditions, the JIC reported. He tested positive on Sept. 24 and was admitted on Sept. 29.

The 222nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 14. The patient was a 21-year-old woman who wasn't vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive upon admission on Sept. 28.

“As a mother and grandmother, I cannot think of a greater, more excruciating pain than the loss of a child. In times of mourning, saying goodbye to anyone is never easy, but saying goodbye to a sweet infant is truly devastating,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Jeff, Josh and I offer our heartfelt sympathies and prayers for all those who have lost loved ones and that our community be ever mindful that this horrible disease touches us all, especially the most vulnerable and defenseless.”