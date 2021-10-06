Four COVID-19-related fatalities have been reported by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to the Joint Information Center.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, "Our community cannot waiver in our fight against COVID-19. Protect not only yourselves but those around you by taking extra precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19."

Three of the reported fatalities occurred between Sept. 17 and Oct. 3. The fourth death occurred last year and was recently classified as COVID-19-related.

• The 205th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 3. The patient was a 72-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and who was reported to have had underlying health conditions. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 3.

• The 206th fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 4. The patient was a 63-year-old man who was unvaccinated and who was reported to have had underlying health conditions. He was a known COVID-19 patient.

• The 207th fatality occurred at GRMC on Sept. 17. The patient was an 82-year-old man who was vaccinated. He was reported to have had underlying health conditions, and was a known COVID-19 patient, according to JIC.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• The 208th fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 31, 2020. The patient was a 68-year-old woman who was reported to have had underlying health conditions. The COVID-19 vaccines were not available at that time.

DPHSS officials, in coordination with the acting chief medical examiner, have been conducting a review of all possible COVID-19-related deaths, according to JIC.

"This coordinated review process has resulted in the classification of an additional death from last year as COVID-19-related, bringing Guam's COVID-19-related fatality death count to 208," JIC reported.

3rd leading cause of death

The DPHSS Office of Epidemiology and Research and the COVID-19 Surveillance Unit reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death for Guam in 2020.

According to the updated report, there were 126 COVID-19-related deaths in 2020. The report states that COVID-19 surpassed cerebrovascular diseases, which are normally the third leading cause of death. The leading and second leading causes of death in 2020 remained disease of the heart and malignant neoplasms, respectively.