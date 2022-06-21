4 more file for senatorial candidacy

Four more non-incumbents filed their senatorial candidacy on Monday, while private citizen Ken Leon-Guerrero's filing of six initiative measures hit a minor snag after he learned that the Guam Election Commission does not have a credit card machine to accept his $1,200 filing payment.

Each voter initiative filing costs $200.

"It's a minor technical delay," Leon-Guerrero said, adding that he will try to file the initiative measures again Tuesday, noting that GEC accepts "cash or check only."

These voter initiative measures include having a part-time Legislature, raising the number of senators from 15 to 21, and scrapping primary elections.

They also include allowing citizens to sue the government of Guam officials and employees for violating laws, rules and policies that cause financial harm to taxpayers, having an elected public prosecutor, and empowering the Office of Public Accountability to prosecute cases of government fraud.

An initiative process allows citizens to propose a new law and to adopt or reject it through a vote.

"If we ask people to vote for these measures in the coming elections and get them passed, then the politicians will have to listen to us. And when they listen to us, we take our power back. We take our power back as citizens and as voters and we force the politicians to listen to real-world concerns that we have, things that are affecting our family, our children and our grandchildren," Leon-Guerrero told the media outside the GEC office in Tamuning Monday.

Leon-Guerrero is also running for senator under the Republican Party.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan confirmed that the agency does not have a credit card machine and accepts cash or checks only.

The filing is just the first step of the voter initiative process. After the initiative measures are filed, then GEC has to review whether each measure contains unrelated subjects or not, along with the required registration of the organization and financial disclosures of all the members of the organization.

GEC commissioners also would have to approve the summary and title of the initiative measures, before the initiators can start gathering signatures to place the measures on the ballot.

Each of the proposed initiatives should have at least 5,221 signatures or 10% of the 52,209 voters registered as of May 31.

4 more senatorial candidates

Four more filed their senatorial candidacy on Monday, so far bringing to 11 the total number of Republican bets compared to eight Democrats.

Democrat Franklin J. Meno filed his candidacy, along with Republicans Bistra Mendiola, David W. Crisostomo and Vincent Borja.

So far, there are 23 candidates for different offices, a week before the June 28 candidacy filing deadline for the primary election. The gubernatorial candidates are set to file their official candidacy this week.

Candidates for senator as of June 20

Former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr., Democrat Vincent Borja, Republican David W. Crisostomo, Republican Sen. Chris M. Duenas, Republican, incumbent Harvey Egna, Republican Attorney Thomas J. Fisher, Republican Joaquin "Kin" Leon-Guerrero, Republican Sen. Sabina E. Perez, Democrat, incumbent Former Sen. Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young, Republican Bistra Mendiola, Republican Franklin J. Meno, Democrat Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Democrat, incumbent Dwayne T. San Nicolas, Democrat Jonathan Savares, Democrat Sen. Joe San Agustin, Democrat, incumbent Sandra R. Seau, Republican Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron, Republican Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican, incumbent Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Democrat, incumbent

Candidates for delegate

Sen. James "Jim" Moylan, Republican Sen. Telena Cruz Nelson, Democrat Former Speaker Judi Won Pat, Democrat

Candidate for attorney general