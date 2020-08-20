4 more police officers, 2 school staffers test positive

Four more police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Joint Information center Thursday afternoon.

With the recently confirmed four cases, a total of nine police officers have now tested positive for COVID-19. Although the Guam Police Department has seen an uptick with positive COVID-19 cases within the past few days, this does not affect operations in providing the needs for the community, according to JIC.

JIC also confirmed two COVID-19 cases at the Guam Department of Education, one at Simon Sanchez High School and another at John F. Kennedy High School.

Areas of the SSHS and JFKHS campuses have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting and will be off limits to personnel until those processes are complete.

GDOE reported seven COVID-19 cases over the past seven days prior to the cases that were confirmed Thursday afternoon.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit dphss.guam.gov or guamrecovery.com. For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671)478-0208/09/10.