4 new cases of COVID-19; 14 hospitalized

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported four new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The results were from 268 tests analyzed Nov. 27, according to a release from the Joint Information Center. Adjustments to this count will be made sometime today, when pending analysis and submissions from other clinics are complete.

Out of 1,737 COVID-19 cases in active isolation, 14 are receiving care at on-island hospitals. Available data suggests unvaccinated residents are six times more likely to be hospitalized with the disease than those who have been vaccinated, JIC reported.

Vaccination clinics continue this week for residents age 5 and older, where walk-ins are accepted:

• University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Thursday and Sunday.

• DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

• DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan: From 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

A clinic for children to receive first or second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine has been scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center. Registration is available online at guamcovid.com.

As of Nov. 27, JIC reported 125,283 residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated.