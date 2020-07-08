As hundreds of people lined up for community drive-thru testing at the Astumbo Gym on Wednesday, four new positive confirmed cases were identified through testing conducted by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

There were 112 samples tested on Tuesday and four tested positive for COVID-19 while 108 samples tested negative.

All four cases reported household contact to confirmed cases and were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center.

As of Wednesday's results, Guam has a total of 307 confirmed cases since tests started in March. Five people have died.

A vast majority of those who have tested positive previously, 202 so far, have gone through and since been released from isolation. There are 100 active cases, the Joint Information Center reports.

According to the profiles of the confirmed cases, there are only three people hospitalized at this time. Two were listed in stable condition at Guam Memorial Hospital and one individual was at Naval Hospital.

The mass testing at Astumbo was held from 9 to 11 a.m. DPHSS is expected to announce more community tests.