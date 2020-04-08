The Department of Public Health Laboratory reported 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 from testing conducted on Wednesday. This is in addition to two new confirmed cases from samples that were taken at Naval Hospital and tested at the Naval Research Center in San Diego, California and one additional confirmed case from testing conducted by Diagnostic Laboratory Systems. This brings the total number of cases on Guam to 125.

The Joint Information Center reported 31 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 including 9 individuals who are over the age of 60.

Fifteen were men and 16 were women. Six of the recovered patients live in the northern part of the island, 15 in central Guam, and 10 in the southern part of the island.

Seven of the recovered patients had recently traveled before they were confirmed to have the virus while 16 had no travel history at all. Seven of the recovered patients are still pending determination if they had any travel history.

The number of confirmed cases does not include the 172 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19. The aircraft carrier is docked at Apra Harbor and the Navy has said none of the sailors have been hospitalized.

Those who have tested positive are in isolation quarters on base while over 1,825 sailors who tested negative have been moved to local hotels to be quarantined for 14 days.