4 new COVID-19 related deaths reported

Guam has four new COVID-19-related fatalities, the Joint Information Center confirmed Monday evening.

• The 277th fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 22. The patient was a 98-year-old man who was partially vaccinated. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Jan. 19.

● The 278th fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Jan. 22. The patient was a 96-year-old woman who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 21.

● The 279th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Jan. 23. The patient was an 84-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Jan. 23.

● The 280th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Jan. 24. The patient was an 86-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 5.

“COVID-19 has impacted each of our lives, but none more than those who mourn family members from this deadly virus,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “To their loved ones in this time of grief and sadness, we send you our deepest sympathies and condolences. At this pivotal point in our pandemic response, we must recommit to safeguarding ourselves and the ones we love by getting vaccinated and boosted and continuing to practice the 3 Ws.”

Test results: 662 cases

• From Jan. 22-24, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 662 new cases of COVID-19. Of that total, 151 cases were reported by the military. The 662 new cases do not include cases previously reported in JIC Release No. 933 and 934. The breakdown of the cumulative results is below

• January 24: 165 of 561 tested positive for COVID-19.

● January 23: 538 of 2,301 test positive for COVID-19 (356 cases previously reported on Jan. 23).

● January 22: 700 of 2,261 test positive for COVID-19 (385 cases previously reported on Jan. 22).