The universe is filled with the unknown, and even here on Earth the vast depths of the oceans continue to reveal new discoveries of life. In fact, just before the new year a group of University of Guam researchers discovered four new species of crustose calcifying red algae, or CCRA.

Simply put, the four new species are a group of marine algae that deposit limestone-like stony corals. But don't be fooled, they are not corals.

A study funded by Guam NSF EPSCoR, published in November by the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE, detailed that "CCRA are a dominant and diverse group of organisms on Guam's reefs that are difficult to identify and have sometimes been mistaken for coral."

You may have come across the recently identified species on beach outings and not even realized it's a new discovery. That's close to what happened to Tom Schils, a UOG professor of marine biology and phycology.

"Certainly like for the one we described from First Beach, that algae is very common there and myself, I was quite bothered by the fact that I study seaweed but I was never able to identify them when we go out with the family in the evenings and swim there," said Schils, who is also director of the UOG Marine Lab.

He is part of the team that identified the four species of crustose calcifying red algae. He described them as being without any joints – while some are calcified, their joints are not.

"What we are currently dealing with is a humongous diversity," Schils said. "Through DNA bar coding we use genetic markers to identify species to gauge the diversity of this group of organisms around Guam."

He said there are close to 140 species of CCRA in Guam's waters, but so far the latest count of algae for Guam listed 24 species as CCRAs.

"But this comes with an important note, that many of those reported for Guam we haven't been able to find, actually," Schils said.

That's because the tools used previously were not accurate and misidentifications were easily made, through no fault of the researchers. Schils said now there are large sequence databases available online, which bring more certainty when it comes to discoveries.

"What we are finding is that most of this algae to this point are rather unique for Guam and, by extension, the Mariana Islands. We have a very high level of endemism or species that only occur in selected geographical regions," he said.

As a phycologist Schils studies seaweed, but studying calcified red algae is a very specific niche discipline.

"You have to have very specific tools basically to characterize them, and such studies were done in the mid-1970s on Guam. But since that time a few other species have been reported based on the morphology or the overall look and some anatomical sections," Schils said.

Identifying CCRAs at the time was difficult because of the the algae's complicated life cycle.

"Being able to identify species now with modern methods, and it's DNA sequencing that has allowed us to identify them – a reverse way of identifying the species. And then we look for some morphological features that support the findings," Schils said.

'An ongoing effort'

According to PLOS ONE, "The genus Ramicrusta (order Peyssonneliales) is a new record for Micronesia, with range expansions of Ramicrusta fujiiana and R. lateralis to Guam. In addition, four species (Ramicrusta adjoulanensis, R. asanitensis, R. labtasiensis, and R. taogamensis) are newly described from Guam using molecular and anatomical characters."

The journal said the six species reported here place Guam equal to Vanuatu in having the highest known species richness of Ramicrusta in the world.

Guam could soon surpass Vanuatu, however, as the UOG research team is working on identifying another new species.

"We have actually another species that still needs to be described that we found after this study. So it's basically an ongoing effort," Schils said.

Some CCRA are a major component of reefs on Guam and serve several important ecological functions, such as building and connecting reefs together or serving as the preferred settlement substrates for coral larvae that then further develop into adult colonies.

But these four new species may not be 'ideal' for the ecosystem

"The reefs might not benefit from it, because they are probably not ideal substrates for coral larvae to settle on, so the rejuvenation basically of reefs is kind of inhibited. The natural process would be stalled," he said. "It's difficult to generalize because we haven't conducted any studies."

Schils said the first step is identifying the species, then they'll be able to dive into the ecology and assess what the changing reefs will bring in the future.