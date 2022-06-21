4 nurses available for 40 GDOE schools offering summer program

The Guam Department of Education’s summer school program has a host of employees staffing the schools, from teachers to community program aides, but there aren't enough school nurses to go around.

There are 40 GDOE schools currently offering summer school, but school health counselors or school nurses are not 12-month employees. Instead like some teachers, they are nine-month employees.

That means when summer comes around, most GDOE school nurses are also on break, with the exception of a few.

“GDOE has one community health and nursing services administrator and three licensed practical nurses who are 12-month employees. They provide guidance and assistance to the school,” GDOE officials said.

For the summer program, GDOE relies on federal funding to provide stipends to teachers and school nurses.

High school teachers now receive $5,000 for working the summer program while elementary and middle school teachers get $3,500 each.

And although the U.S. Department of Education approved an increased stipend for teachers based on their grade level, school nurses did not receive an increase in stipend or funding. GDOE is still waiting for approval to hire.

“Currently, still awaiting approval from the Federal Program Office to hire nurses for summer school,” GDOE officials said.

GDOE currently has 5,312 students enrolled in summer school.

GDOE officials noted that the four school health professionals provide guidance and assistance to the 40 schools this summer.

“When a student gets sick or injured, the school will communicate with parents/guardians,” GDOE officials.