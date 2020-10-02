4 students awarded Matthew Carbullido Miller Memorial Scholarship

The Harvest Christian Academy family awarded a scholarship to four students in celebration of a former graduate.

The family of Matthew Carbullido Miller, a 2005 Harvest graduate, started a scholarship in his name. Miller tragically passed away on June 28, 2015, while enjoying one of his favorite outdoor adventures, according to a press release.

"Family, friends, and acquaintances remember Mathew as a humble follower of Christ who demonstrated his devotion to the Gospel by putting others first," the release states. "Dr. Greg and Norma Miller, along with Marianna Hernandez (Matt’s fiancée), have established the Matthew Carbullido Miller Memorial Scholarship fund to honor his memory."

On Sept. 25, Jeremy Zajicek and Pastor Gary Walton were presented with the Matthew Carbullido Miller Memorial Scholarship awarded to Traven Kaae and Daniel, Esther, and Noah Combs.