Villages went all out for the win, from "live" nativity scenes to real animals and plants, recycled pieces, and mechanical props to wow the judges on Sunday night and the crowds for the rest of the holiday season.

In the end, four of 18 competing villages were judged as having the best and most beautiful belen displays, based on certain criteria.

Sånta Rita-Sumai won first place, Agana Heights and Mongmong-Toto-Maite tied for second place and the third place went to Mangilao.

Besides the bragging rights, the villages' winnings will go toward the Mayors Council of Guam's "Gift of Family" project, meant to recruit at least 19 foster families to become foster homes and help these families with some supplies.

"We went all out for it and it feels good that the efforts of so many were appreciated," said Sånta Rita-Sumai Mayor Dale Alvarez.

Sånta Rita-Sumai's belen, which earned 583 of 650 maximum points, features life-size statues, real moss or "lumot," a garden adorned with flowers made from recycled materials such as water bottles, Christmas tree ornaments and plastic straws, and an outdoor laser light display, among others.

Belen, a CHamoru and Spanish word for the nativity scene, is the centerpiece of the holiday's decoration in many areas.

"All were beautiful and brought out the real 'reason for the season' which is the birth of Christ," the council stated of the entries.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald said the village's lit up belen, measuring 32 feet by 20 feet made use of about 20 bags of lumot, bamboo, other native plants, mechanical animals and used wooden pallets, among other things.

"We hope to support foster kids and foster families with care packages. We like everyone to feel they are part of a family," he said. Agana Heights and Mongmong-Toto-Maite's belen each got 566 points.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite's belen was also a feast to the senses with its lush vegetation including bags of moss, colorful flowers, a fountain with its soothing water sound, a pond with real koi fish and miniature chickens.

"We joined the competition to be able to help foster families. And I think one of the main reasons our entry won was the creativity most of all, of Allan Viloria and Simeon Palomo. They made it from the heart, with the help of the mayor's staff and other individuals," MTM Mayor Rudy Paco said.

Mangilao's nativity scene is depicted by humans – at least during the judging – from Mary to Joseph, the Three Kings and the angels. There's also a real goat. The belen earned 561 points.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta said silhouettes will be displayed along with the lights until January.

All 18 belens were judged based on originality, artistry, creativity, a "wow" factor, and the use of indigenous and recyclable materials.

A group of 10 volunteer judges made the rounds Sunday night to judge the belen entries.

The belen displays will be available to the public mostly until early January, mayors said.

MCOG's "Gift of Family" campaign has so far resulted in 11 foster family applicants.

"This Gift of Life is our gift to the children of Guam who need it," MCOG president Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said in a statement.

While Guam has nearly 500 foster children, there are only about 40 licensed foster homes, and this is where the mayors' Gift of Family comes in.

Mayors are looking for at least one additional home in every village for a child. Those willing to do so are encouraged to contact their mayors, MCOG said.

"Let us have room in our inn for a child that needs it," MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said.

The monetary prizes won by the villages will be used to support MCOG's foster family campaign, in cooperation with Harvest House and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Alig said MCOG will have to decide how to pay out the tie for second place, MTM and Agana Heights, since only three prizes were approved: $2,000 for the first-place winner, $1,500 for the second-place winner, and $1,000 for the third-place winner.

MCOG's islandwide belen design contest is separate and apart from some villages' outdoor Christmas decorating contest for their residents.