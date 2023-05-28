4 water tanks deployed for whole island

The Guam Waterworks Authority is providing four water tanks around the island to support those currently without water.

The Joint Information Center reported Saturday that the deployed tanks range from 4,000 to 6,000 gallons each, and will be posted in designated areas of the island until GWA assesses areas that need full water restoration.

The tankers are located in the following areas:

• Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao.

• Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor's Office, Chalan Pago.

• St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan.

• Dededo Mayor's Office.

"At this time, the water tanks listed above are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week," JIC stated. "Once the tanks are depleted, they will be refilled and returned to service at locations still without water."

Boil-water notice

The water obtained from the tankers must be boiled for at least three minutes prior to consumption, as a boil-water notice remains in effect for the island, JIC reported.

Boiling water is a precaution due to the possible bacterial contamination in the water that can occur when increased runoff enters a drinking water source following heavy rains, JIC stated.

Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food, JIC stated.

Restoration ongoing

JIC advises those who have water service to conserve water and limit use for cleaning, bathing and cooking in order to allow water reservoir levels to increase.

As of about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, GWA is continuing restoration following Typhoon Mawar, JIC reported, with 50% of operable wells online – the same percentage reported at 3 p.m. Friday.

So far, the connection to Navy-supplied sources at Sånta Rita-Sumai and Nimitz Hill has been restored and service is being restored in the area. The new Windward Hills Reservoir was brought online after chlorination reached acceptable levels and is providing partial service to Talo'fo'fo'. Crews are also continuing to repair a water main break in Hågat before service can be restored, JIC stated.

To report water outages, call GWA at 671-647-7800.