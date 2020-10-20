4 years for 2 pounds of meth

Jacob James Quitugua, 40, was emotional inside the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility on Monday, as he was sentenced to 57 months in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

He will be given credit for the time he spent in jail – about three months – while waiting for the outcome of his case.

“I really do want to change, your honor,” said Quitugua, who pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

He was sentence during a virtual hearing held before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Quitugua was first detained in November 2017 after he was caught picking up a package that had been intercepted by federal law enforcement. The package contained 868.2 grams – nearly 2 pounds – of meth.

The prosecution recommended 63 months, but the judge opted for the lesser sentence after Quitugua shared how he was physically abused growing up.

“The lack of youthful guidance has contributed to where Mr. Quitugua is at today,” said defense attorney Leilani Lujan.

Quitugua said: “Everything that happened, I thought it was just the way it is and how people are raised ... with a back hand,” said Quitugua. “Even with the drugs going around the family. I never knew it was illegal or the marijuana was bad. I thought it was something everyone could do."

"I wanted to fit in with the crowd and do what they were doing. That’s one of the reasons I started doing drugs, because they all did it. I wanted to be part of the family ... so I could stop being abused all the time. I am really sorry for what I’ve done.”

A judicial recommendation was made for Quitugua to serve his time in Terminal Island in California, so that he could be close to his girlfriend and five children who he said will be relocating from Guam to the U.S. mainland.

He will be placed on three years’ supervised release after being released from prison.