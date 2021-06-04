4 years for death of cousin

Rusty Rusauo, 31, will spend the next four years in the Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility for the 2019 stabbing death of his cousin Stanley Soulike.

"I still cry until this very day because of what has happened in our family," said Rusauo, through the Judiciary of Guam's Chuukese language interpreter, who read Rusauo's letter to the court during his sentencing hearing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday. "I will never forget what has happened in our family. I will not do it again. I will carry and remember the love that I have for and from my family until I die. I will never drink alcohol again."

Family members say the pair were like brothers.

In November 2019, the two were playing with a machete when Rusauo struck Soulike in the leg. Police found Rusauo about a mile from Sgt. David Camacho Street in Tamuning, where the stabbing occurred, according to court documents.

Rusauo was highly intoxicated and had blood on his hands, feet and clothing when police found him.

"To my brothers, sisters, father and mother, please forgive me for causing the loss of a beloved one in our family. It was not my intention to take my brother's life. That is why I am begging for your forgiveness. I speak the truth. I am grieving, too. I mourn the loss of my brother," he stated. "I do too feel extremely remorseful for what I did that day. I feel bad for putting my family through this, most especially for the sin I have committed before our heavenly Father. It was not my intention. I was under the influence of alcohol. That is why I beg you all to please forgive me. I understand I have caused you all pain and suffering because of what I have done."

Defense attorney Heather Zona asked the court to sentence Rusauo to two years in prison.

"What this really comes down to is a terrible, tragic accident," said Zona. "What we have here is a situation due to excessive intoxication had led to a death. He has lost the love, the care, the companionship of his brother and he will have to live with that every day."

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown sought an eight-year prison sentence for the defendant.

"This was an inner family incident. Mr. Rusauo does appear remorseful. There's not really a family here clamoring for justice," said Brown. But, he added, a life has been taken.

"(The victim) is not here and not going to live out the rest of his years. His life was cut short. As we've all seen when you mix alcohol or drugs or weapons, people end up dead. ... We as an island need to be safe when there is alcohol and weapons. We have to do better. I think eight years is fair considering the loss of life."

Prior to the judge handing down his sentence, Anenore Soulik, who took care of both the defendant and the victim, and brought them to Guam from Chuuk when they were teenagers, asked the court for leniency.

"What I feel is I would like to request to give my desire for the court that Rusty be released because he is the only person that helps us, plus including the one that has passed away," said Soulik.

Judge Barcinas sentenced Rusauo to eight years in prison, with four years suspended.

He will also be placed on four years of parole after he is released, and will have to pay a $5,000 fine.

Rusauo was initially indicted on charges of murder, but he pleaded guilty to lesser charges in an information that included aggravated assault and negligent homicide.