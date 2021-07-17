Defendant Sebastian Junior Mangaffier Taman, also known as Austin Taman, was emotional inside the courtroom on Friday, as he was sentenced to serve four years in the Department of Corrections prison in connection with a 2019 theft.

“I stand before you a guilty man. I understand what I did was wrong. There are no excuses. All I know is I am truly sorry for what I did. I will pay back every dime and do what I can to make things right,” said Taman. “What I have done has separated me from my family and kids who I miss so much.”

Taman has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and three counts of forgery, both as third-degree felonies, for stealing from two stores and cashing forged checks that came from multiple local businesses.

He was sentenced to six years in prison, with two years suspended, meaning he will spend a total of four years behind bars.

“We take property crimes seriously because it not only deprives and defrauds local businesses, but places an unnecessary cost on our community as a whole, especially as we try to rebuild our economy from COVID-19. We thank the court for its thoughtful consideration on the length of imprisonment for the defendant,” said prosecuting attorney Rolland Wimberley.

Taman also will be placed on three years of parole.

Prior to the judge handing down the sentence, Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown argued in court that the defendant should get six years, as this was not his first criminal offense.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker told the court his client needs to be punished, but the prosecutor’s request is “too severe.”

Teker added that Taman’s struggle to support his family, along with his addiction to methamphetamine, caused him to break the law.

“He’s been clean and sober for a year and a half. He does deserve a chance. He has learned his lesson,” said Teker, who asked for a four-year suspended prison sentence.

Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III scolded Taman, as he told him that he would spend more time in prison for his crime.

“I believe that you are remorseful. But, you have to learn one thing,” said Lamorena. “You have a family to support but you cannot do it through criminal behavior. You must change your attitude. You get a job and make a living. You don’t go stealing or writing bad checks. You've got to do it the right way. The legal way.

The court also ordered that Taman undergo drug treatment.

“Secondly, you have an addiction to methamphetamine. The underlying reason for stealing is to support your habit,” he said. “You must handle your addiction first."

Theft

According to court documents, Taman was charged with theft after he cashed a fraudulent check for $1,693 at a money remittance business in Harmon in 2019.

The following day, Taman allegedly tried to cash another check at another check-cashing and money remittance business but ended up fleeing the scene, leaving behind his driver’s license.