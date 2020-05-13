More information • Residents can find DRT’s frequently asked questions on the Guam EIP program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/ • Email any questions regarding the Guam EIP program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov

About $75.9 million has been processed this week in economic impact payments for Guam residents, thanks to the federal program to provide relief from COVID-19 hardships.

Roughly 40,000 checks were delivered to the Department of Administration’s Treasurer of Guam to be mailed out, according to the Department of Revenue and Taxation. Rev and Tax completed the processing and delivery of 20,000 checks Monday and delivered another batch of 20,000 checks Tuesday for mailing.

As of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, about 10,000 checks have been delivered to the Barrigada Main Facility.

The release of more than 40,000 checks means the last batch of 20,000 relief checks is expected to be released this week.

However, Guam residents who owe child support payments may see reduced relief checks or no checks at all.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, relief checks must be garnished for child support payments. Other debts owed to the government, such as for taxes or a Guam Memorial Hospital bill, are not subject to garnishment, the department has stated.

Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said the checks should be in people’s hands “very soon.”

“We are doing our best to get these EIP program payments to them,” she added.

The first set of payments, which were processed, represented approximately $38.9 million. The second set of payments represents approximately $37 million.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 income tax returns. If an individual has not filed a 2019 tax return or if the department has not processed the individual’s 2019 tax return at the time of certification of checks to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 tax return, then DRT shall determine relief checks "based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam individual income tax return."

Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website, Rev and Tax cautioned. All Guam residents are required to file tax returns and applications for relief checks with Rev and Tax.