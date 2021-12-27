About a half-million dollars collected from seized assets has been tied up for the Guam Police Department since the U.S. Department of Justice audited the agency before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nothing wrong is going on," said Police Chief Stephen Ignacio. "What happened, in January 2019, we were informed by the federal asset forfeiture administrative program that they were going to do a compliance review."

It's the first time the feds decided to place their involvement in the program under scrutiny, Ignacio said.

The funds from the program come from items seized by police involved in federal investigations.

"When we are involved in these federal cases – most of the time drug investigation cases – and assets are seized, whether it's cash, cars or other things that can be liquidated and auctioned off, and the cash proceeds come back to the federal government, because of the level of participation that we have, we are able to get some of the seized assets," he said. "In order for us to participate, we have to agree to certain terms – that we use the money to support our officers, to support our efforts and investigations into these drug trafficking organizations."

According to the Department of Justice, the program uses asset forfeiture as a tool to deter, disrupt and dismantle criminal enterprises by depriving criminals of their instruments of illicit activity.

Ignacio said the pandemic led to multiple delays in getting the audit completed.

"Unfortunately, all things COVID, we had to gather all the documents. We went through two people on the federal side. Then, more documents were requested. Some of the documents we had, some were in possession of the Department of Administration accounting division. So there was a lot of back-and-forth in making sure we provided all the documents. COVID hit in 2020, so there's a lot of teleworking going on and sporadic emails back and forth," he said.

In July, GPD got word that all the required documents had been submitted.

"We've been waiting for their review," Ignacio said. "In order to receive federal asset forfeiture proceeds, you have to have what's called a certification in place. Year to year, the certification is just given. Because there is a review in place, we did not receive our certification from the Department of Justice. So all the assets we tagged, ... where we say we want this money or this car, ... it's my understanding that we have a little more than $400,000 and a few vehicles that are on hold."

Police chief: 'Nothing is lost'

Ignacio said no time frame has been given when the federal government will complete the audit. However, he is confident GPD will get the funds.

"We've actually used this money (in the past) to buy additional cars and equipment that supports investigations and training for our officers," he said. "Nothing is lost. I've been assured that if it's tagged to be received by GPD under the asset forfeiture agreement, it's held until we are done with our audit."