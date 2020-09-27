At least 419 voted in person in Merizo on Saturday, pushing the 2020 general election's early voting tally to nearly 1,900 in the first seven days.

Prior to Saturday's vote, the daily number of early voting ranged from 200 to 353, GEC data shows.

It's the first time a satellite location for in-office absentee voting has been opened. The novel coronavirus pandemic made it necessary, however, to spread out voting opportunities and reduce the number of people gathering at precincts come Nov. 3, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Valerie Mansapit, a Merizo resident, said she made sure to clear her Saturday schedule when she first learned that early voting will be held in her village.

"Convenience and safety is everything," she said, minutes after voting at the Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School, together with her husband, two children and a cousin.

The whole early voting process, even with the required hand sanitizing, temperature check, social distancing and other instructions, took only 10 minutes for her, she said, and half of that was only because she said she needed more time to think about who she's voting for.

It took half that time for another Merizo resident, Steve San Nicolas, 49.

"About five minutes. All the safety protocols are being done. When I voted, I was the only one there so it's easy and fast," he said. "It's not a crowded process overall unlike when you vote during the general election day. I recommend others to vote early."

While early voting was held in Merizo for seven hours on Saturday, and was open to all voters from other villages.

Yona residents Dr. Jason and Dr. Laura Biggs said it took them about five minutes to vote, with all the health and safety protocols to keep the process safe for voters and the election workers.

"Everybody's wearing their mask, everybody's social distancing, and everything's going really smoothly," Dr. Jason Biggs, an associate professor at the University of Guam, said.

Dr. Laura Biggs, also an associate professor at UOG, encouraged others to "get out there and vote."

"It's easy, it's simple and it's our civic duty," she said. "We have to exercise our voice or there is no complaining allowed."

They brought with them their two daughters. The scenic drive to Merizo, they said, was a "nice Saturday morning activity" for the family.

GEC's Pangelinan said there was already a line of vehicles for the curbside voting in Merizo before 9 a.m., while people were starting to walk toward the school cafeteria around the time to vote as well.

"Seeing that we have 30 days to do it (early voting), the Guam Election Commission felt compelled to be able to come out to the village to help with increasing voter participation. We hope that voter participation increases for the 2020 general election because we’re out here, we’re pushing it, and making sure that it's more convenient for the voters to vote," she said.

Tents were set up on both sides of the road leading to Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School, outside the school fence, where candidates and their supporters in masks waved at early voters and other motorists passing by.

All candidates in the canceled 2020 primary election advanced to the general election.

Next Saturday, Oct. 3, the satellite location for early voting will be at George Washington High School in Mangilao, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, and voters are required to wear masks and are encouraged to bring their own blue or black pen for safety.

The GEC also continues in-office voting at their GCIC office by appointment only. Call 477-9791.

Village voting

The schedule for early voting at temporary GEC satellite locations:

Oct. 3, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., George Washington High School in Mangilao

Oct. 10, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., D.L. Perez Elementary School in Yigo

Oct. 17, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Okkodo High School in Dededo