Guam may have to lower its arrival forecast of 400,000 for fiscal year 2021 because COVID-19 cases and deaths spiked shortly after that projection was made in July, according to Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez.

Perez, at the same time, said he will formally propose to the GVB board today a measure to "augment" the government's ongoing mass testing and contact tracing.

He said in his "personal opinion," these current efforts are "challenged."

If approved, his proposal would use a portion of remaining federal relief funds to deal with the "cause" of the infection, rather than its consequence.

"No idea is a bad idea under the circumstances," Perez said Tuesday. "We're going to propose something that is not necessarily replacing what they're doing now. But perhaps more on augmentation."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said there's still some $56 million in remaining coronavirus relief funds that need to be used by Dec. 31 or it is to be returned to the federal government.

Fiscal year 2021 started Oct. 1 but tourism remains at a standstill and Guam remains under a second round of lockdown.

The projection in July was that Guam's COVID-19 infection rate would be in "slow recovery" by now, Perez said.

Instead, infection and death rates went from bad to worse, prompting a second lockdown starting in August.

Right now, Guam still cannot promote the island as a COVID-19-safe destination, Perez said.

But he echoed the personal opinion of GVB Chairman Sonny Ada, that Guam could start welcoming back tourists by January or February 2021 if infection rates are controlled soon.

GVB, according to Perez, has been helping the government's prevention and control efforts because the only way for Guam to be able to welcome back tourists en masse is by making sure the infection rate is kept low.

"The problem is not so much from arrivals now," Perez said. "The problem is right here. We need to fix ourselves."

It's "disappointing," he said, that despite GVB and other entities' efforts to get people to download the Guam COVID Alert app, the download rate is still far below the 60% mark.

"That's one tool that can help with contact tracing," he said.

Projections already revised once

GVB announced a revised projection of 400,000 arrivals for 2021 on July 29, when there were five COVID-related deaths and 351 positive cases.

Now, the number of Guam's COVID-19-related deaths is drawing closer to 70, and positive cases are at 3,750-plus.

"We still have to hold that number (400,000) but as the weeks and months go by with COVID out of control, that number looks iffy," Perez said.

The initial forecast was 251,000 arrivals for 2021, but that was revised to 400,000, which became the basis for GVB's new budget.

GVB's Ada earlier said that up until February of this year, Guam was on its way to beat the record-breaking fiscal 2019 arrivals of 1.6 million-plus. Then the pandemic hit.

As a result, Guam closed fiscal 2020 with a 30-year-low of 756,385 arrivals, a 53% drop from 2019. But the projections for 2021 are worse than 2020's actual arrivals.

Hawaii tourism

Perez also said Hawaii, which recently reopened its tourism, has a market much different than Guam's. Hawaii's main markets are visitors from the states and Canada, and is accepting COVID-19 testing and results from partner U.S. laboratories.

A visitor with a negative test, taken within 72 hours of travel to Hawaii, will not be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

As for earlier proposals to test tourists at the Guam airport, Perez said this could be best brought up to the governor's physicians advisory group.