On Sept. 11, the Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration mailed checks, or paid by direct deposit, 181 individual tax refund payments totaling $407,788.06 for tax year 2022 and prior error-free returns for returns filed on, or before, Aug. 26, 2023, according to a release from the administration.

Refunds paid to date total 51,743, of which 46,596 (90%) were for tax year 2022 error-free returns. Refunds paid to date total $148,150,333.66, the release stated.

Tax refunds continue to be paid weekly and within 2-3 weeks of filing after fully recovering from the Typhoon Mawar setback, it was stated in the release.

Individuals receiving payment by direct deposits will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds.

For more information or questions, contact the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the ‘Contact Us’ section on myguamtax.com or emailing pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.