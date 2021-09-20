$40M set aside for new hospital, prison could be 'let loose' if unneeded

Sen. Joe San Agustin said he is open to releasing $40 million currently set aside for new medical and prison facilities if discussions later this month indicate the funding is not needed.

That funding is from the from the anticipated earned income tax credit reimbursement, which the fiscal 2022 budget law estimates at $55.8 million.

"When we have a committee of the whole this month, and they reveal that they don't need it for the first year, go for it," San Agustin said. "We'll amend whatever we need to do."

The funding provisions for the health care facility and new prison, at least in terms of using EITC reimbursement, were initially part of two bills co-sponsored by San Agustin, Bills 121-36 and 153-36, respectively. Both are on the calendar for the September session, and San Agustin anticipates upcoming discussions to guide how the funding will be treated moving forward.

And if lawmakers learn this month the money is not needed yet, "Let it loose," San Agustin said.

There are multiple interests for the reimbursement among lawmakers.

FY 2022

The budget law mandates that $35 million of that amount be deposited into a Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center of Excellence Fund specifically to finance the construction of the Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center of Excellence - a new medical campus that would house the replacement to Guam's aged public hospital and other health care facilities.

Another $5 million of the EITC reimbursement is to be reserved in the General Fund for costs associated with financing a new Department of Corrections facility.

These categories use up the bulk of the anticipated reimbursement.

The remainder would go to Guam's tax refund trust fund or a federal trust fund if required by federal rules.

The local government has been paying between $55 million and $60 million annually to cover EITC, which provides a tax break for low- to moderate-income workers and families. Those who qualify, can use the tax credit to reduce the taxes owed and get, or increase, a tax refund.

The American Rescue Plan authorized federal funding for the mandate but for now, it's not known how Guam will receive the funding, whether as an advance or a reimbursement.

Foresight

Office of Finance and Budget Director Stephen Guerrero, who spoke to the Guam Daily Post alongside the senator, said the funding set asides in the fiscal 2022 budget law is kind of like foresight.

"One of the biggest things in the government of Guam is everybody knows what the problems are,” Guerrero said.

“Everybody thinks they know what the solutions are. So when we come about this opportunity to build a hospital we couldn't built for the last 30 years ... we take this opportunity, we got this money, let's just set it aside, until such time we can either obligate it or de-obligate it. But at least we have the money to start with.”

But to not have money to begin with for a project and start negotiations and talks is almost impossible, according Guerrero.

"It's always been like that in government," he added.