The federal government has approved $41.5 million for the Guam Department of Education to use for, among other things, distance learning as well as health and safety supplies.

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Education Education Stabilization Fund (ESF) to the Outlying Areas.

The grant is part of $153.75 million from the CARES Act. Guam will receive about $54 million in total, with $41.5 million approved and awarded to GDOE as the ESF state education agency.

The department won't have total reign over the funds, however, as that $41.5 million will be shared with charter and private schools, based on prior year enrollment numbers. GDOE will still hold the largest chunk of the funding, between $31 million and $32 million at most.

GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza said priorities for federal funds at GDOE include:

• modified learning models to include distance learning, health and safety supplies, materials and equipment;

• professional development, technology resources and services; and

• social, emotional and behavioral wellness support.

GDOE is looking at the possibility of using grant funding to purchase text books, a local education mandate, and other hard copy materials. The department's curriculum and instruction team believes hard copy materials will be needed prior to resolving issues with internet access for distance learning, according to Fernandez.

"If it makes sense that it's cost effective to go ahead and purchase text books and it's determined to be allowable by USDOE, then that might be a strategy to help us meet one of those (local) mandates," he said.

Normally, federal grants come with restrictions against spending on local mandates but the ESF doesn't have that requirement. However, it does have a "maintenance of effort" rule, requiring local appropriations to match the average of funding levels from the last three fiscal years.

Lawmakers have been informed of that requirement, Fernandez said last week. If the rule isn't met, GDOE may have to meet with USDOE to determine how federal funding might be impacted, he added Wednesday.

The next stage is to identify the specifics for equipment and supplies needed by public and private schools, according to Fernandez. GDOE aims to complete approval of all project applications this week, with expenditures to begin as early as next week.

The remaining $12.5 million from the $54 million in total ESF money is allocated to the governor. Adelup has not yet indicated how it plans to spend the allocation but Fernandez did provide some insight while speaking to the Post on Wednesday.

GDOE is looking at using its allocation to improve internet access within public school classrooms and facilities, by hardening infrastructure to broaden access to school parking lots or from within the school's vicinity, for example. The governor's ESF allocation can be used to support higher education, and GDOE is engaging with the University of Guam and Guam Community College.

And all three are participating in ongoing discussions on how to improve internet access throughout the villages.

"We've been in communication with the lieutenant governor, who has been spending time to try and understand how to improve internet access out in the villages," Fernandez said. "I think that discussion has a lot to do with whether it's infrastructure that's needed or whether it's really support for households to be able to afford internet access for their students."

Education Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the ESF funding opportunity in May. GDOE consulted with the education community stakeholders to include students, parents, school administrators and teachers from the public, private non-public and charter schools, and Guam Education Board members before submitting the required GDOE ESF-SEA certification and agreement to US-Ed in May.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have been far-reaching across the nation and the region,” Fernandez said. “Our educational system is similarly challenged by the abrupt changes to our operations. As we take on this shift, these additional resources will help us to transition to a new model of learning. We thank our students, parents and teachers for their input and look forward to investing in the education, health, and safety of our students and staff.”