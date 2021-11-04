41 GCA Trades Academy students receive certificates of completion

Mangilao resident Trevor Cruz is another step closer to building a life he's dreamt about for years.

He's among the 41 students who earned a level of completion certificate from the GCA Trades Academy. The students are now equipped with skills in a wide variety of training programs, officials stated.

Their hard work and dedication was celebrating in a brief ceremony held Wednesday at the academy's Tiyan campus.

Employed at the Guam Contractors Association as a membership coordinator, Cruz said his journey toward increased marketability began with the American Jobs Center.

“I enrolled in the Earn and Learn program. Upon doing that, I was active in classes at GCA Trades Academy’s old facility and they had a position open for program assistant and I was able to get hired and take classes," he stated.

His classes were paid for by the Department of Labor, but that was just the start for Cruz.

“From there I got out of that program and my classes were being covered by the Trades Academy at that point. I was able to complete their core curriculum, their CCL level 1 and then during that time I transitioned over to the Guam Contractors Association as their membership coordinator."

Because of the opportunities, Cruz didn’t have to worry about how his continued education would be funded.

“I was able to complete electrical level 1, 2, 3 and 4. I was able to finish their whole program. I was able to take their safety program and currently I am taking their electronic systems technicians program,” Cruz said.

Although he does not foresee leaving his current employment with the association, he said he now has options he didn’t have before.

“Initially my plan in the beginning when I went through the Earn and Learn program was to either become a general contractor myself or a licensed master electrician. That way I can do my own electrical work here on island,” Cruz said. “I’d like to thank my electrical instructor, Master Electrician Ray Prabroa, for going above and beyond during my classes at the GCA Trades Academy.”

Herbert Johnston, education director for the GCA Trades Academy honored the time and effort students took to participate and complete the certification.

According to a release from the academy, the GCA Trades Academy offers a wide variety of training programs including: electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC, construction craft laborer, safety, project management, welding and heavy equipment operation. With classes open to all abilities and levels, the GCA Trades Academy strives to improve skills and empower the region’s workforce.

“If they continue on this path, they’ll continue to get certificates for each of the completion that they have done at the GCA Trades Academy with the National Center for Construction Education and Research curriculum,” said Guam Contractors Association President James Martinez.

The GCA Trades Academy is nationally recognized by the NCCER, which supports the U.S. Department of Labor recognized apprenticeship training programs and the buildup of skilled laborers on island.

To date, the GCA Trades Academy has trained 4,200 students.