41-MW generator project could be nixed due to ballooning costs

The Guam Power Authority is seeking to cancel the 41-megawatt reserve generation facility at Cabras, the topic of significant debate last year, as increased costs have rendered the project economically infeasible.

The reserve facility was to ensure that the Ukudu Power Plant could be constructed using a shorter, minor source permitting process.

The plant will be owned and operated by Guam Ukudu Power LLC, the local subsidiary for the Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power consortium, contracted by GPA in 2019.

GUP lenders wanted to obtain a legislative exemption for the reserve facility due to its proximity to Jose Rios Middle School, which would have violated local law barring the construction of fossil fuel facilities exceeding 1 MW within 1,500 feet of a school.

Doosan, the firm in charge of building the Ukudu Power Plant, indicated that a reserve facility contract needed to be finalized by March 31, 2022. Otherwise, costs would increase substantially due to labor and materials, according to GPA's proposed resolution to cancel the facility.

The exemption would not come in time, however, and was enacted - about three months after the deadline passed - on June 15, 2022.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said Thursday during a work session with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities that the initial price point for the reserve facility was $58 million. The offer now is $98 million.

"After reviewing the economics and additional costs and all of that, we said, 'At this point, no matter what we do, ask them to rebid or all of that, it wasn't going to make a difference in that pricing,'" Benavente said. "So, therefore, we agreed to go ahead and cancel out of that contract."

The utility is seeking the CCU's approval to negotiate cancellation with GUP.

According to GPA's proposed resolution, cancellation would save the utility $2 million in variable costs associated with the 41-MW reserve facility. And, the utility would receive a credit from GUP for the value of the project - minus costs incurred by GUP and its contractor.

The original plan was to build 65 MW of standby generation at Ukudu, along with the 198 MW main units. GUP was pursuing major source permitting for this, but that would need more time for the plant to come online. GPA is under a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that requires the completion of projects, such as the Ukudu Power Plant, within certain deadlines.

GPA had not been in compliance with federal emissions regulations for years and entered into the consent decree to avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines.

While minor source permitting is shorter, under the original plan, such a permit would have limited plant operations significantly during steam turbine outages and overhauls that occur every four years and did not seem economically feasible for GUP.

Minor source permitting was not part of the solicitation for the Ukudu Power Plant because GPA presumed the bidder would pursue that path based on the construction timelines.

To maintain minor source permitting, the plan was changed to build 41 MW of reserve power at Cabras in Piti instead of a 65-MW generator at Ukudu.

As a reserve, the 41 MW would have been used when the main Ukudu Power Plant goes down for maintenance or if reserve generation was needed. Benavente had estimated that it would be in use for about 3% of the year. The reserve facility could be activated quickly and also would have allowed GPA to retire some older units.

The utility does have other reserve generators that it can use in lieu of the 41 MW, discussions Wednesday indicated.

The plan to build the reserve facility at Cabras was met with both support and opposition, which stemmed from health and environmental concerns.

While price issues have led to this cancellation request, utility officials had pushed for the reserve facility exemption, stating that the entire Ukudu Power Plant project could be at risk without it.