41 new cases for Guam; CAR Score at 41.5

There were 41 new cases out of 465 tests administered, the Joint Information Center reported on Saturday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 5,965 since tests started in March. There have been 93 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are 1,930 people with active cases in isolation, and 3,942 have completed isolation.

The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized has decreased to 76:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 66

• Guam Regional Medical City: 3

• Naval Hospital Guam: 7

The new cases brings Guam’s COVID Area Risk Score to 41.5 - an increase from previous days. On Tuesday, the score was 23.5. Guam’s ideal CAR Score is 5.0. The governor has said if residents meet that ideal level, she’ll lift restrictions on social gatherings during the holidays. The score is based on the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

DPHSS contractor clearance checklist Construction companies and contractors on Guam can resume operations subject to meeting minimum requirements in the Department of Public Health and Social Services Contractor Clearance Checklist, JIC reported.

DPHSS issued a directive suspending all construction projects on Guam effective close of business today, Nov. 14, until further notice. This was due to the finding of significant clusters of COVID-19 positive cases among the employees of local construction companies.

Construction companies and contractors requesting for clearance must fill out the DPHSS Contractor Clearance Checklist, the JIC stated.

Subcontractors to Black Construction Corporation and Core Tech International, the two construction companies which identified themselves as having COVID-19 positive cases, are listed in another form the government provided.

The Guam Department of Education (GDOE), State Agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Nutrition Service (FNS) is continuing the distribution of food commodities through village mayors next week. Mayors will distribute commodities through a drive-through or door-to-door delivery method to provide easier access to food commodities for residents while also minimizing traffic-related issues.

Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household that may include egg noodles, elbow macaroni, long grain rice, green split peas, yellow split peas, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, beef stew, canned pork, canned beef, instant milk, banana chips, dried mangoes and additional commodities as they arrive. Food commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call their respective mayor’s office for more information.

A total of 1,540 bags of food commodities will be distributed to the Mayor’s offices this coming week. Participants are reminded to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and follow all traffic directions and signage.