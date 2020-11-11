Two special naturalization ceremonies for Veterans Day were held at the District Court of Guam on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, the oath of allegiance was administered in the parking lot during a drive-thru ceremony.

In the morning, 21 residents of Guam became U.S. citizens and in the afternoon, 20 more residents joined them, waving miniature U.S. flags in celebration.

“I declare each applicant a citizen of the United States of America upon taking the oath of allegiance,” said Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

The new citizens hailed from multiple countries including, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, South Korea, Italy, New Zealand, the Marshall Islands and the Philippines.

“We always have the greatest number from our neighboring sister country of the Philippines,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo led the Pledge of Alliance.

“Welcome as a full and righteous citizen of the United States of America,” he said afterward.

“Congratulations. Take care,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

“It’s overwhelming,” said 37-year old Joan Ruiz. She said she has pursued becoming a U.S. citizen of five years.

“After my hard work here on Guam it’s – I’m really excited. For me it’s a dream come true,” she said.

Winston Ramos, 43, said he felt happy to become a citizen while holding his baby while his wife took a photo for posterity.

“I’m so happy, so excited,” said Amy Eay, for her citizenship means being with her loved ones. “It means a lot because I’m going to be with my family,” she said.

Joselito De Guzman, 32, said he, too, is glad to join his wife and son who already are U.S. citizens.

“It’s a pleasure to become a citizen now. I am happy and excited to become a U.S. citizen,” he said.

Lucia Hebron Echaluse, 74, was the oldest resident to take the oath during the morning ceremony. She said having the right to vote in elections and serve on a jury are two new rights she will enjoy.

She said she is looking forward to new leadership after the U.S. presidential elections in which former vice president Joe Biden was declared the winner over the weekend.

“I am so happy that Biden won the election because maybe he is a good person. They want him as president to serve the people,” she said.

Tristan Medina, 36, said he will continue educating himself about the county he just pledged allegiance to.

“I need to learn more about the new president,” he said.

Medina was jubilant as he drove out of the courthouse parking lot with his family.

“It feels great. I am an American now. Woohoo!” he said.