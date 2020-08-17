42 COVID cases confirmed today out of 1,000 tested

A total of 42 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today.

Of the 42 newly confirmed cases, 17 cases were identified through contact tracing and two cases reported recent travel from the U.S. and were identified in a quarantine facility, according to the Joint Information Center. The rest of the cases are currently under investigation.

The Guam Department of Education is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to conduct contact tracing after a confirmed COVID-19 case was identified at Southern High School.

The contact tracing effort is ongoing and close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS. A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed COVID-19 individual for at least 10 minutes or more and within six feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed COVID-19 individual (e.g. being coughed on), according to JIC. Both the confirmed case and close contacts will not be permitted to return to campus until cleared by DPHSS.

Beginning Tuesday, portions of the Southern High School's campus will be closed for cleaning and disinfecting, to include areas of the campus accessed by the confirmed COVID-19 individual. These portions of the campus will be off-limits until cleaning is completed. Remaining portions of the campus will remain accessible by school personnel.

To date, there have been a total of 558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 352 released from isolation, and 201 active cases. Of those cases, 484 are civilians and 59 are military service members.

Today's 44 confirmed cases were tested at the following facilities:

• 5 tested positive out of 229 tested at the Department of Public Health & Social Services

• 22 tested positive out of 445 tested at Navy facilities

• 3 tested positive out of 59 tested at Diagnostic Laboratory Services

• 10 tested positive out of 89 tested at GMH

• 1 tested positive out of 93 tested at Guam Regional Medical City

• 1 tested positive out of 85 tested at private clinics

• 0 tested positive out of 17 tested at the Guam National Guard lab