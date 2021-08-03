While more than 80% of Guam's adults have been fully vaccinated, less than half, or only 42.6%, of residents ages 12 to 17 have been fully immunized against COVID-19, based on data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services' Immunization Program.

Only 6,925 eligible minors have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered through GovGuam and private clinics, according to DPHSS data. There are roughly 16,200 adolescents and teens ages 12 to 17 in Guam.

DPHSS continues to push for more adults and minors to get fully vaccinated.

The herd immunity goal against COVID-19 only counted adults 18 years old. The goal was to fully vaccinate 96,031 or 80% of adults, and that number was surpassed on July 29. Hundreds more adults have since been vaccinated.

Public Health Director Art San Agustin said while having 100% adult full vaccination is ideal, it could be challenging.

Nevertheless, DPHSS will continue to encourage adults, he said, especially those working with the elderly, the young and other high-risk populations, to get fully vaccinated.

To date, 61.5% or 103,513 of Guam's total estimated population of 168,322 have been fully vaccinated, based on Joint Information Center data of Monday night.

San Agustin said Guam has been doing quite well - considering that more than 61% of the overall population has been fully vaccinated.

"These are all worth noting," he said. "As the numbers increase in the different categories, it means the community is even more protected, there's heightened protection for our community. It protects those vaccinated and also protects those unvaccinated."

School year starting

But a further look at the full vaccination only among those 12 to 17 years old, the numbers are still less than 50%, even with schools reopening next week.

As for the delta variant threat, San Agustin said "at this time," the vaccines that are available on Guam are "adequate" to deal with the highly contagious variant.

Guam still has 47,071 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Where to get COVID-19 vaccination this week:

Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan.

Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Micronesia Mall, second floor, Center Court.

Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.

23 new cases

JIC reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 out of 819 tests performed from Friday to Sunday.

Four cases were identified through contact tracing, while one case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine.

These bring to 8,564 the officially reported cases of COVID-19 on Guam, with 143 deaths.

The CAR score is 1.1. There are two people hospitalized with COVID-19, but neither are in the intensive care unit.