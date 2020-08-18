Forty-two COVID-19 cases, including two public school employees, were confirmed Monday after 1,000 samples were tested, the Joint Information Center announced.

That's triple the number a day earlier, when 14 more people were confirmed to have tested positive out of 677 samples tested through Public Health.

Overall, Guam has a 1.9% positive rate which is a fraction of the nation's 8% positive rate.

An employee at Tiyan High School and another at Southern High School were among Guam's latest COVID cases that were confirmed Monday. Both schools will be cleaned and sanitized today, JIC stated.

More than half of the people who tested positive – 22 – were among 445 whose test samples were processed at the Naval Hospital Guam or the Naval Health Research Center.

The second-largest group of positive cases came from the Guam Memorial Hospital which showed 10 positive cases out of 89 tested.

ICU nears capacity

Thirteen patients were hospitalized at GMH and four of them are in the ICU, Paco-San Agustin confirmed Monday night. The governor has previously stated part of the reason for her decision to shift Guam back to PCOR1 was the jump in hospitalizations. Guam had one or two COVID patients, on average, at GMH until about two weeks ago. GMH has five hospital beds for COVID patients needing care in ICU, so the hospital is nearing capacity.

Of the 42 newly confirmed cases, 17 cases were identified through contact tracing and two cases reported recent travel from the U.S. and were identified in a quarantine facility, according to the Joint Information Center. The rest of the cases are currently under investigation.

To date, there have been a total of 558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 352 released from isolation, and 201 active cases. Of those cases, 484 are civilians and 59 are military service members.

Monday's 44 confirmed cases were tested at the following facilities:

• 5 tested positive out of 229 tested at the Department of Public Health & Social Services

• 22 tested positive out of 445 tested at Navy facilities

• 3 tested positive out of 59 tested at Diagnostic Laboratory Services

• 10 tested positive out of 89 tested at GMH

• 1 tested positive out of 93 tested at Guam Regional Medical City

• 1 tested positive out of 85 tested at private clinics

• 0 tested positive out of 17 tested at the Guam National Guard lab