422 new COVID-19 cases, another death

A 90-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and who had underlying health conditions is the latest COVID-19-related fatality on Guam, the government of Guam Joint Information Center confirmed Tuesday.

His is the 273rd death related to COVID-19. Two earlier deaths were reclassified Monday as not related to COVID-19.

The 90-year-old man died Jan. 5 at Naval Hospital Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, in part, “We honor his memory and all our victims of COVID-19 by forging forward in our response, using all the tools at our disposal to protect others from this deadly virus.”

A total of 422 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, or 18% of 2,304 people tested Jan. 10.

"The rate of spread continues to be high and the severity of illness remains mild," the governor said in a video message.

"At this time, there are 14 COVID admissions within our hospitals. With only one receiving ICU level of care; the remainder are not as severe," the governor said.

The governor did not announce new restrictions.

"Our focus remains on preventing severe illness, preventing increased hospitalization, and saving lives. Our public health interventions and protective measures remain effective and, as such, I am not announcing any new restrictions at this time."

'Please get tested ... get vaccinated'

"I am asking everyone to stay the course and this is how we do it. We know that community testing helps us quickly identify new COVID cases, so we can isolate the virus. Please get tested."

The governor said the free COVID-19 testing in Tiyan has been expanded to six days a week, six hours a day, and with an appointment-based system that ensures operations remain efficient and test results are delivered at a much faster rate.

"We know that vaccines and boosters are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death. Please, go get vaccinated and go get boosted," she said.

Guam remains without official confirmation of the presence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus among Guam's COVID-19 cases.

Vaccination, boosters and prevention efforts are needed to protect against COVID-19, especially with the omicron variant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To expand access and availability, the government of Guam has added vaccination and booster clinics at six schools, in addition to clinics widely available at the University of Guam, Department of Public Health and Social Services community centers, and private providers, the governor stated.

"We know that monoclonal antibody treatments help people recover faster and prevent hospitalization. If you are positive and have symptoms, please, go get treated," the governor said.

"Nothing is more important than saving lives and, as your governor, I will do whatever is necessary to protect our loved ones," Leon Guerrero said. "Again, go get tested, go get vaccinated and boosted, and get monoclonal antibody treatment if you are positive."

U.S. health officials, however, have said that certain therapies for early-stage COVID-19 have little effect on patients infected with the omicron variant.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score soared to 189.3 Tuesday. GovGuam considers 2.5 to be a safe score.

Free COVID-19 testing

The community COVID-19 testing at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan has transitioned to an appointment-based system. Unscheduled drive-ups will be accepted on a limited basis. Testing hours have been extended to accommodate more patients.

COVID-19 testing in Tiyan is available Jan. 12 through 15 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing will be offered by appointment through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.