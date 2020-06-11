428 relief checks mailed for low-income families

Additional checks worth $285,900 were mailed Tuesday for hundreds of low-income families under the governor's cash assistance program.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said the 428 checks are in addition to the 17,000-plus checks mailed earlier under the Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao​.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero created the disaster relief program using $20 million from the nearly $118 million that GovGuam received from the federal government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support, or CARES, Act.

To date, some 17,468 checks have been processed and released, totaling about $13 million under this program.

Under the Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao​, cash assistance of $300 to $1,200 each to about 18,000 Guam households is being made available to low-income families.

A household’s gross monthly income must be at or below the 165% of the federal poverty level to be eligible for the program.

Deadline extended

The administration extended the application deadline for this program to June 12​.​ ​

Those who submit their applications by the June 12 deadline will have until June 30 to submit all the additional required documents.

To apply, download and complete the Disaster Relief Cash Assistance Program Application available on the Department of Public Health and Social Services website at dphss.guam.gov​.

​Send the signed application by email to ​publicassistance@dphss.guam.gov​ or submit it to the drop box located at Castle Mall in Mangilao, Room 16 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.