42nd Japanese Autumn Fest at Ypao Beach set for November

The 42nd annual Japanese Autumn Festival is just around the corner, set for Nov. 18 at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also known as Ypao Beach Park, hosted by the Japan Club of Guam.

The festival, also known as Aki Matsuri, was first introduced to the island of Guam in 1977 by the Japan Club of Guam, welcoming autumn while immersing festivalgoers in Japanese culture. Attendees will get to experience an array of activities including Kingyo-sukui, or catching goldfish, and watch traditional Bon-Odori dancing. Japanese cuisine will also be featured, such as yakisoba noodles, yakitori skewered chicken, okonomiyaki (a savory Japanese pancake), various desserts, sake and beer, the Guam Visitors Bureau said in a press release.

The Japan Chefs Association will prepare several traditional Japanese dishes at the festival, featuring a “Maguro-Kaitai Show” (tuna carving), presented by Chef Nakamura, the executive chef of Joinus Restaurant Keyaki.

Admission is free of charge and a free shuttle service will be available for the event. GVB also stated that attendees will be able to purchase booklets of tickets for various activities. The Aki Matsuri is planned to feature more performers and food vendors this year.