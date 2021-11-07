There are 43 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, according to the Joint Information Center’s Saturday evening report.

Of those hospitalized 24 are vaccinated and 17 are not vaccinated, and two are under age 12 - vaccinations for them are not yet available locally.

In reference to the higher number of vaccinated individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently hospitalized, the JIC report notes: “Based on today’s data, if we were to compare two hypothetical populations of 100,000 people each, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, there would be 19 vaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to 140 unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID- 19. The risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is about 7 times higher for the unvaccinated as compared to the vaccinated.”

Public health officials also have said that vaccinated individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, often referred to as breakout cases, are expected. And given Guam’s high rate of vaccinations, there’s higher probability of vaccinated people getting the virus - the key continues to be they don’t get as sick and their chances are dying are slimmer than unvaccinated individuals.

The JIC reported the Department of Public Health and Social Services’ preliminary case count of 38 new cases of COVID-19 from 509 specimens analyzed on Nov. 5. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, Nov. 8. As of Saturday night, Guam has a total of 18,624 officially reported cases, 248 deaths. There were 2,595 people reported to be in active isolation. The island’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score, as of Friday, is 9.0.

COVID-19 community tests continue from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday at Tiyan.

Vaccination clinics continue from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.