There are 43 new COVID-19 cases out of 474 tests conducted, the Joint Information Center stated on Tuesday.

A majority of those new positive cases, 31, were identified through contact tracing. Five were identified in quarantine: three cases reported recent travel from the U.S. and two cases reported recent travel from the Philippines.

Since testing started in March, there have been 2,190 cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials also announced two more fatalities that are linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing that count to 37.

Currently, there are 646 cases in active isolation. There have been 1,507 people who’ve completed isolation.

Of the total cases, 1,924 are classified as civilians and 266 are military service members.