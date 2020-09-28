Guam's 43rd COVID-19-related fatality was reported Saturday night by Guam Memorial Hospital.

The 53-year-old man died at 8:57 p.m. Saturday, the Joint Information Center stated.

The man, who was admitted to GMH on Aug. 30, had underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 at Guam Regional Medical City.

"Almost every day since the start of September, we have mourned and grieved and shared moments of silence – some days more so than others. It is with great sadness to announce we have lost another person to COVID-19. I want the island to know that he was more than just a data point or statistic, and he should be remembered for the life he lived. To those he cherished, we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences in this most difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"To the people of Guam, I ask that you not take your loved ones or health or life for granted. Our actions do not only affect us, they affect those around us. We must remain committed to keeping our community safe and healthy. That is the only way we can win."

It was the second death Saturday, after two deaths were reported Friday evening.

Early Saturday morning, an 83-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died. She was a known COVID-19 patient who was admitted to GMH on Aug. 28.

2 schools closed

The Guam Department of Education has confirmed that one additional GDOE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is from Benavente Middle School, the Joint Information Center stated Sunday.

Another GDOE employee tested positive Friday.

Areas of the middle school campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. GDOE employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.

In order to facilitate cleaning, the school will be closed today.

Additionally, the school's hard-copy packet lesson distribution will be moved from Tuesday to Friday, and will now take place on Fridays only.

The George Washington High School campus will also be closed for cleaning today due to the confirmed COVID-19 case the school reported Friday.