More than 40 animals will finally make their way off island to loving homes in the states as part of the latest transport by the Boonie Flight Project.

Boonie Flight co-founder Kelsey Graupner said there have been multiple delays with the flight - it was first set to leave in September.

The initial private aircraft hired to do the flight came with seats pre-installed, which limited its ability to take on the pets, according to Graupner.

The group had to find a new operator, a private plane from Honolulu, which was able to take its seats out of its aircraft, she added. The pets will first fly to Hawaii, before taking commercial flights to adopters in the states.

"We have four adult dogs and ... 40 puppies. So 44 total boonies," Graupner said, adding that there have been no issues this time.

One way the Boonie Flight Project was able to fund the private flight was through an online auction, which saw donations from the Guam community and all over the country, Graupner said.

"Over the course of four days, we were able to raise $18,000 in donations, and that has gone to help us afford to fly these boonies and it's going to help afford medical expenses for our next flight that we're planning on Dec. 3," she added.

Graupner said the organization has been working with AlexaBee Photography and are putting out a boonie calendar, which showcases boonie dogs amid Guam landscapes.

"That will be going on presale this weekend. We'll have them all delivered all before Christmas," Graupner said.