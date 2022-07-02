The Guam Election Commission on Friday ratified 45 candidates for the 2022 primary election, while one person who filed candidacy was disqualified because he fell short by 31 valid petition signatures.

Republican Don Edquilane’s senatorial candidacy petition had only 219 valid signatures, after a GEC review determined that 93 others were not valid, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Senatorial candidates are required to submit a minimum of 250 valid signatures on their petitions. Edquilane is one of six last-day filers who turned documents in to the commission Tuesday.

GEC Chair Alice Taijeron and five other commissioners ratified three gubernatorial tickets, three candidates for delegate, two for attorney general and 37 for senator.

Of the senatorial candidates, 21 are Democrats and 16 are Republicans.

Early voting for the primary starts July 28. The primary election is set for Aug. 27.

The ratification of candidates was followed by the drawing for ballot placement.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and lieutenant governor candidate Sabrina Salas Matanane were among those present for the ballot placement drawing at the GEC office in Tamuning.

Ballot placement

Candidates for governor

Democrat

1. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, incumbents

2. Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane

Republican

1. Former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada

Candidates for attorney general (nonpartisan)

1. Attorney General Leevin Camacho

2. Former Attorney General Douglas Moylan

Candidates for delegate

Democrat

1. Former Speaker Judi Won Pat

2. Sen. Telena Cruz Nelson

Republican

1. Sen. James "Jim" Moylan

Candidates for senator

Democrat

1. Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, incumbent

2. Speaker Therese Terlaje, incumbent

3. Roy A.B. Quinata

4. Angela Santos

5. Sen. Sabina E. Perez, incumbent

6. Jonathan Savares

7. Darrel "Chris Malafunkshun" Barnett

8. William Parkinson

9. Sen. Joe San Agustin, incumbent

10. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, incumbent

11. Alexander Duenas

12. Former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr.

13. Sen. Amanda Shelton, incumbent

14. John Ananich

15. David R. Duenas

16. Former Sen. Kelly Marsh-Taitano

17. Roy Gamboa

18. Dwayne T. San Nicolas

19. Franklin J. Meno

20. Armando S. Dominguez

21. Sarah M. Thomas Nededog

Republican

1. David Walter Crisostomo

2. Former Sen. Jesse Lujan

3. Attorney Thomas Fisher

4. Sandra R. Seau

5. MiChelle Hope Taitano

6. Sen. Chris M. Duenas, incumbent

7. Joaquin Leon-Guerrero

8. Sen. Frank Blas Jr., incumbent

9. Vincent Borja

10. Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron

11. Sen. Joanne Brown, incumbent

12. Sen. Telo Taitague, incumbent

13. Bistra Mendiola

14. Ian Dale Catling

15. Harvey Egna

16. Former Sen. Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young