The Guam Election Commission on Friday ratified 45 candidates for the 2022 primary election, while one other candidacy filer was disqualified for falling short by 31 valid petition signatures.
Republican Don Edquilane’s senatorial candidacy petition only had 219 valid signatures, after a GEC review determined that 93 others were not valid, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.
Senatorial candidates are required to submit a minimum of 250 valid signatures on their petition. Edquilane is one of six last-day filers who turned documents in to the commission Tuesday.
GEC Chairperson Alice Taijeron and five other commissioners ratified three gubernatorial tickets, three candidates for delegate, two for attorney general and 37 for senator.
Of the senatorial candidates, 21 are Democrats and 16 are Republicans.
Early voting for the primary starts July 28. The primary election is on Aug. 28.
The ratification of candidates was followed by the drawing for ballot placement.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and lieutenant governor candidate Sabrina Salas Matanane were among those present for the ballot placement drawing at the GEC office in Tamuning.
Ballot placement
Candidates for governor
Democrat
1. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, incumbents
2. Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane
Republican
1. Former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada
Candidates for attorney general (non-partisan)
1. Attorney General Leevin Camacho
2. Former Attorney General Douglas Moylan
Candidates for delegate
Democrat
1. Former Speaker Judi Won Pat
2. Sen. Telena Cruz Nelson
Republican
1. Sen. James "Jim" Moylan
Candidates for senator
Democrat
1. Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muna Barnes, incumbent
2. Speaker Therese Terlaje, incumbent
3. Roy A.B. Quinata
4. Angela Santos
5. Sen. Sabina E. Perez, incumbent
6. Jonathan Savares
7. Darrel "Chris Malafunkshun" Barnett
8. William Parkinson
9. Sen. Joe San Agustin, incumbent
10. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, incumbent
11. Alexander Duenas
12. Former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr.
13. Sen. Amanda Shelton, incumbent
14. John Ananich
15. David R. Duenas
16. Former Sen. Kelly Marsh-Taitano
17. Ray Gamboa
18. Dwayne T. San Nicolas
19. Franklin J. Meno
20. Armando S. Dominguez
21. Sarah M. Thomas-Nededog
Republican
1. Walter Crisostomo
2. Former Sen. Jesse Lujan
3. Attorney Thomas Fisher
4. Sandra R. Seau
5. MiChelle Hope Taitano
6. Sen. Chris M. Duenas, incumbent
7. Joaquin Leon-Guerrero
8. Sen. Frank Blas Jr.
9. Vincent Borja
10. Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron
11. Sen. Joanne Brown, incumbent
12. Sen. Telo Taitague, incumbent
13. Bistra Mendiola
14. Ian Dale Catling
15. Harvey Egna
16. Former Sen. Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young