Guam added 45 new cases after 683 were tested, according to the Joint Information Center Wednesday evening.

Of the 45 newly confirmed cases, 25 cases were identified through contact tracing and four cases reported recent travel from the U.S. and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 1,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 20 deaths, 1,042 not in isolation, and 696 cases in active isolation.

Of those cases, 1,514 are civilians and 244 are military service members.

Fifty-three patients are hospitalized at the Guam Memorial Hospital and 13 of them are in the ICU.

The Guam Regional Medical City reported two COVID patients and Naval Hospital Guam reported two patients.