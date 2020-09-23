45 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Guam out of 423 tested

Forty-five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added to Guam's total on Wednesday.

Of the 45 newly reported cases, 12 were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center.

To date, there have been a total of 2,235 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 37 deaths on Guam.

At total of 655 people are in active isolation.

Of those cases, 1,968 are civilians and 267 are military service members.

Thirty-two were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital and 13 were in the ICU as of Wednesday evening.

Twenty-two military medical professionals integrated with GMH staff recently to supplement COVID-19 medical care in response to the Government of Guam’s continuing efforts to address the growing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the island.