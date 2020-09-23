About four weeks into the lockdown, Guam has 45 new reported cases of the novel coronavirus.

Twelve cases were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center. There were 423 tests conducted by Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners.

That brings the total number of cases since testing started in March to 2,235. There are 37 deaths linked to the virus.

There have been 1,543 people who've completed isolation after testing positive for the virus.

There currently are 655 cases in active isolation. Of those active cases, 32 people are hospitalized with 13 of them in intensive care unit.